The Met Office currently says light snow is predicted to fall on Monday morning at the Tan Hill Inn in Langthwaite.

The pub is not only the highest pub in the land, it also starred in one of the most memorable TV adverts – for Everest Double Glazing, featuring Ted Moult and his feather. It's also famous for its lock-ins as it is often snow-bound in the worst of the winter weather.

Forecasters says temperatures will fall to minus 1°C and the snow will be followed by overcast conditions by about lunchtime.

The Tan Hill Inn in the snow

Elsewhere they say there'll be a cold and frosty start for most tomorrow (November 25), and the day will remain chilly with plenty of sunshine. The brisk breeze will continue to ease with a maximum temperature of 6 °C.

A frosty start on Sunday will be followed by cloud thickening with rain spreading east later before it turns cold again for Monday and Tuesday, with occasional showers and overnight frost.