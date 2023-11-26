Robin Hood’s Bay and Hutton-le-Hole made the top list by HomesToGo which also includes the likes of Bamburgh and Alnmouth in Northumberland.

Whether you fancy an autumnal stroll around a popular scenic village within the North York Moors National Park or a winter getaway by the coast, the region seems like the place to be this season.

In a recent HomeToGo survey of British travellers, 74% of participants stated that they are planning trips for autumn and winter this year (a significant uplift from 56% in 2022/23), with 49% choosing to holiday within the UK, and 37% indicating that scenic small towns and villages would be among their first-choice destinations.

With these travel plans and preferences in mind, HomeToGo used exclusive internal search insights to uncover the picture-perfect villages that have seen the most significant increases in interest for stays during the colder months.

The travel experts said: “The resulting list features some lesser-known gems alongside popular spots in National Parks and on the Cornish coast, all of which boast plenty of cosy corners and snug scenes for visitors to enjoy.”

UK’s top 15 villages for cosy autumn and winter travel

Perched on Devon's Jurassic Coast, it was Beer who claimed the top spot in England but let’s take a look at the complete ranking:

1. Beer, Devon, England

2. Shaldon, Devon, England

3. Betws-y-Coed, Conwy, Wales

4. Combe Martin, Devon, England

5. Carbis Bay, Cornwall, England

6. Ironbridge, Shropshire, England

7. Alnmouth, Northumberland, England

8. Aberdovey, Gwynedd, Wales

9. Robin Hood's Bay, North Yorkshire, England

10. Snettisham, Norfolk, England

11. Tintagel, Cornwall, England

12. Bamburgh, Northumberland, England

=13. Castlerock, County Derry, Northern Ireland

=13. Hutton-le-Hole, North Yorkshire, England

15. Arisaig, Highlands, Scotland

You can find out about the full methodology on the HomesToGo website.