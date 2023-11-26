Five fundraising events are planned in York, Scarborough and Malton, with performances coming from choirs, bands and youth groups singing their hearts out on weekend dates between December 2 and December 10.

The shows will either take place outdoors – weather dependent – or inside, usually between 10am and 3pm.

Paula Ryan performing at Sing for SASH in 2022 (Image: Aimee Harding)

Some of the acts involved, dates and locations in the programme of events are:

Saturday, December 2 – Malton Christmas Festival, Market Place

Ross Bennett, Kirkham Henry Performing Arts

Sunday, December 3 – York Railway Station, Station Road

Lucy’s Pop Choir, Communitas

Saturday, December 9 – Morrisons Scarborough, Market Lane, Eastfield

The Funky Tuesday Choir, Scarborough Sixth Form Choir

Sunday December 10 – York Railway Station, Station Road

Paula Ryan, The York Wellbeing Choir

Sunday December 10 – Designer Outlet York, St Nicholas Avenue, Fulford

Anna St Pierre, Pen and Stu.

The events are being pulled together by Safe and Sound Homes (SASH), a registered youth homelessness charity that works across York, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire.

The charity runs services which provide safe and warm accommodation to young people aged 16-25, at a time of crisis, as well as supporting them to develop independent living skills so they can eventually live and thrive independently, breaking the cycle of homelessness.

Aimee Harding, fundraising officer at SASH, said: “We are so excited to be able to bring our Sing for SASH events to more locations this year and build on the success of previous years.

“Sing for SASH is a fun and creative way to fundraise for SASH and raise awareness of youth homelessness.

“Not only does singing release endorphins which help to promote positive feelings but it also can reduce stress, anxiety and is great for our well-being - something that all of us here at SASH like to promote.

“Participants will be helping us to raise awareness of youth homelessness too.”

Donations given at the events will enable SASH to continue to run its services.

These include an emergency accommodation placement service called Nightstop, where young people are placed with volunteer hosts for up to two weeks.

SASH also provides a longer-term placement service, Supported Lodgings, with volunteer hosts for young people who cannot return home and cannot yet live independently.

All young people SASH works with are referred through councils and other local organisations after presenting as homeless.