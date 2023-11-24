The volunteer run Cayton Community Drop In hosts weekly drop-in sessions for residents at the village’s Jubilee Hall.

Around 50 people a week come together to socialise, play games and enjoy the free refreshments on offer provided by a team of volunteers.

The charity has welcomed the donation after successfully applying to Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which provides funding to local charities and community groups.

Volunteers including Deputy Leader of North Yorkshire Council, councillor Roberta Swiers, hosted representatives from Persimmon to formally take a cheque for £1,000.

The funds from Persimmon will support the drop-in with their day-to-day operating costs through winter.

Brigit Armitage, of the Cayton Community Drop In, said: “This donation will enable Cayton Community Drop In to continue building on its good work in reaching isolated members of the Community.

“It is vital that people of all ages, especially towards the wintertime, feel that they have somewhere to come to, meet other people and get support.”