The new brew, called 'Ensueño' is the result of a collaboration between North Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery and Piglove Brewing Co, based in Leeds.

It also marks the first time that Black Sheep Brewery has partnered with another brewery.

The collaboration follows a synergy between the original Black Sheep, Paul Theakston and Piglove's founder, Marcos Ramirez.

Alex Brandon-Davies, senior brewer at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Marcos and I created the recipe for Ensueño, which started with a hefty grist featuring Pilsner malt, wheat and two types of oats for a silky, opaque base.

“Each of Piglove's beers include a special ingredient, in this case the dried coffee cherry, Cascara, which joined a hefty amount of Citra hops in the whirlpool. Dry hops Citra, Mosaic and Sabro culminate in a luxurious, juicy beast of a Hazy IPA, boasting vibrant notes of fresh tangerine and creamy coconut.

“It’s been a great experience working with Piglove and both breweries are really pleased with how it tastes, and looking forward to customers new and old trying it.”

Ensueño is available in keg and can form at Black Sheep Brewery’s Visitor’s Centre in Masham and Piglove by the River on Leeds Docks.