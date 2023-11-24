A large queue of people gathered outside York’s newest store to celebrate its opening day.
Danish homewares store Søstrene Grene opened at its new home in Nessgate today (Friday, November 24).
To celebrate its opening, the store gave a special offer to its first 100 customers.
The offer included a free goodie bag and large Danish rug. There was also live music and refreshments.
This morning a queue of customers had formed outside the store, eager to have a look inside.
The building was previously home to the Royal Bank of Scotland.
Speaking ahead of the opening date, Søstrene Grene's UK joint venture partner, Jonathan Cooper, said: "Our prime location on Nessgate is something we’re especially excited about and we look forward to meeting local residents at our grand opening event."
The store has a unique walkway system allowing customers to travel through the themed areas including: deli, tea, stationary, wrapping, hobby crafts, Christmas, accessories, and a children's area.
One of the hallmarks at Søstrene Grene is the low pricing of its products, Jonathan said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here