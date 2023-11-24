Danish homewares store Søstrene Grene opened at its new home in Nessgate today (Friday, November 24).

To celebrate its opening, the store gave a special offer to its first 100 customers.

The offer included a free goodie bag and large Danish rug. There was also live music and refreshments.

The queue this morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

This morning a queue of customers had formed outside the store, eager to have a look inside.

The building was previously home to the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Inside Søstrene Grene, York (Image: Harry Booth)

Speaking ahead of the opening date, Søstrene Grene's UK joint venture partner, Jonathan Cooper, said: "Our prime location on Nessgate is something we’re especially excited about and we look forward to meeting local residents at our grand opening event."

The store has a unique walkway system allowing customers to travel through the themed areas including: deli, tea, stationary, wrapping, hobby crafts, Christmas, accessories, and a children's area.

One of the hallmarks at Søstrene Grene is the low pricing of its products, Jonathan said.