North Yorkshire Police officers said the Fiat Ducalo light goods vehicle was stolen from Hemmingways at Barker Business Park in Melmerby, near Ripon, at 1.15am on Tuesday (November 21).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The registration number of the vehicle is BV19OPH. It is white in colour and has a distinctive blue curtain side."

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, email richard.tindall@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Richard Tindall.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230221425 when passing information.