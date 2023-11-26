Sutton Bank National Park Centre, under the stewardship of North York Moors National Park Authority, has published a list of events at the location north of York on the A170.

The owners of the site said ‘be it dramatic walks, thrill seeking bike rides, or dark sky discoveries, this is the place to have an adventure during your Christmas break.’

Examples of some of the Christmas Fayre on offer at Sutton Bank (Image: Polly Baldwin)

From now until January 5, the site has an annual Merry Mouse Children’s Christmas Trail, in which participants can help the eponymous rodent ‘discover the story that will put the woodland to sleep.’

Two ‘Christmas at Sutton Bank, Christmas Shopping Weekend’ events are running - on November 25 and 26, and December 16 and 17.

During these events, the centre will hold a Christmas Shopping Weekend with discounts on spends over £30 and seasonal treats on offer and special offers in Sutton Bank Bikes.

Organisers said that local suppliers' products will be on sale and shoppers will be able to enjoy tastings and music.

The Press has reported in the past that the Sutton Bank centre was revealed as one of the best places to stargaze in the area.

More information and how to book tickets where requested can be found at www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/things-to-do/christmas-in-the-north-york-moors/christmas-at-sutton-bank