York Rocks Christmas Against Cancer is coming to York Barbican on Friday December 22, hoping to get the city in the festive spirit all for a great cause.

The team has announced that 100 free tickets have been handed to NHS staff members, to thank them for all of their hard work.

Organisers Ian Surgenor and Martin Lettin, who have raised more than £85,000 for the York Against Cancer (YAC) charity, said they wanted to coincide this year's event with the Christmas period.

Ian, who creates and produces the show, said: "Christmas songs are embraced for about three weeks of the year and we all sing along to them on the radio, but you never get to hear them all performed live.

"We want the show content to be one big Spotify playlist of Christmas hits. They are all there – Slade, Shakin’ Stevens, Wizzard, Mariah Carey, Elton John and many more."

The show will be headlined by members of the cast of ITV’s Emmerdale, who have supported the event since its inaugural show in 2013.

The show will raise vital funds in the battle against cancer (Image: Supplied)

Co-producer, Martin said: “We have some great singers lined up from Emmerdale, Bradley Johnson who plays Vinny Dingle is back after last year’s event, along with Lawrence Robb as Mac, Olivia Bromley as Dawn, Katie Hill as Sarah and returning again with his Mandolin is everyone’s favourite vet - Paddy Kirk played by Dominic Brunt. They make up the band 'Somewhere Near Hotten'."

Along with Emmerdale is the York Rock’s house band, made up by some of Yorkshire’s finest musicians. There will also be the York RI Golden Rail Band performing some Christmas classics too. The show will be co-hosted by a combination of York Mix and Jorvik Radio presenters.

All profits from the show go directly to York Against Cancer and all cast members are giving up their time for free.

The production team are lining up a range of promotional gigs across York over the coming weeks to raise awareness of the Barbican event and to raise funds through ticket sales and venue donations to offset the costs of hiring the venue, sound and lighting.

Ian and Martin said they would also like to thank all their sponsors, including main sponsor Ainsty Ales Bar and Taproom, who have all supported the team in making this year's event possible.

Since the first York Rocks took place in 2013, the show have diversified into many other genres including York Swings Against Cancer and York Brass Against Cancer. In total, £85,000 has been raised for charity and the goal this year is to sell out York Barbican and reach over the £100,000 mark.

Tickets are available on the York Barbican website, priced at £15 plus a booking fee.