Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene this morning (November 24) and said a silver Vauxhall Astra was stopped as part of Operation Tutelage.

Sgt Cording said: “The team are back out and about as part of Operation Drive Insured and it’s not taken long for the first seizure.

"This car was stopped near Harrogate after being highlighted by Operation Tutelage.

"The driver has been issued with a traffic offence report and the vehicle has been seized."

Operation Tutelage is a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.