It happened shortly before 10.30pm last night (November 23) in Osgodby near Selby.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say Selby crews, along with an officer, attended a two vehicle crash.

A service spokesman said: “The driver of the first vehicle was out on arrival of Fire and Rescue crews with no injuries, but the driver of the second vehicle was trapped inside by their injuries.

“Crews worked with cutting equipment to remove the door of the vehicle, allowing the safe extrication of the casualty and they were handed over to paramedics and taken to hospital via road ambulance.

“The incident was left with the police.”