Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene and said a Nissan Micra was stopped in Scarborough yesterday (November 23) as part of Operation Tutelage.

Sgt Cording said: “Another one to add to the list for the team, the driver of this vehicle stopped in Scarborough delivering takeaways with no business insurance.

“He was allowed on his way once a correctly insured driver had picked up the goods.”

Operation Tutelage is a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.