A ROAD through North Yorkshire has been blocked after a car flipped onto its roof following a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say the A6055 at Minskip near Boroughbridge was blocked for some time yesterday morning (November 23) after a two vehicle crash which left one car on its roof.
Sgt Paul Cording who was on the scene said at the time: “Please avoid the area whilst we sort recovery.
”One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
The road has since reopened.
