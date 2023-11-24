A ROAD through North Yorkshire has been blocked after a car flipped onto its roof following a crash.

North Yorkshire Police say the A6055 at Minskip near Boroughbridge was blocked for some time yesterday morning (November 23) after a two vehicle crash which left one car on its roof.

Sgt Paul Cording who was on the scene said at the time: “Please avoid the area whilst we sort recovery.

”One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

The road has since reopened.