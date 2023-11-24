Paul Weller will perform at York Barbican on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The show will give fan’s the second chance to see the Modfather in North Yorkshire next year.

As The Press reported, the former Jam frontman will take to the stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday, July 7.

On tour Weller is set to deliver hits from across his career, spanning almost four decades.

With The Jam, he spearheaded the Mod revival in the late 1970s and early 1980s, scoring a string of hits before forming The Style Council then embarking on a solo career.

Weller’s 2022 compilation Will of the People, a mix of non-album rarities and an array of B-sides, remixes and live recordings, followed his 17th solo album An Orchestrated Songbook.

Recorded with award-winning arranger Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the album reimagined his vast catalogue including such classics as English Rose, Broken Stones, You're the Best Thing, Wild Wood and You Do Something to Me.

It followed highly acclaimed Fat Pop: Volume 1 – his second Number One album in 12 months.

Tickets for the York gig go on sale on Friday, December 1, at 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk