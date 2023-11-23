Søstrene Grene opens at its new home in Nessgate - the brand's 15th store in the country.

As The Press previously reported, the shop has taken over the site that was formerly the Royal Bank of Scotland.

On opening day, the first 100 customers to enter the store will get a goodie bag and a large Danish rug for free. There will also be live music and refreshments available.

Speaking ahead of the opening date, Søstrene Grene's UK joint venture partner, Jonathan Cooper, said: "Our prime location on Nessgate is something we’re especially excited about and we look forward to meeting local residents at our grand opening event."

The store has a unique walkway system allowing customers to travel through the themed areas including: deli, tea, stationary, wrapping, hobby crafts, Christmas, accessories, and a children's area.

Jonathan said: "We like to keep things in for a week or two and then completely change the stock, once it's gone, it's gone.

"Things are set up for the senses, it's about what you can see, touch and feel."

One of the hallmarks at Søstrene Grene is the low pricing of its products, Jonathan says.

Fifty years since the first store opened, the brand has always upheld the tradition of 'Ana and Clara', two sisters who have been the traditional hosts of Søstrene Grene since the first store opened in the Danish city of Aarhus in 1973. Every price in the store is based on their recommendation.

The story of Ana and Clara is told as you walk through the store.

Søstrene Grene also offers interaction areas in its tea and hobby crafting areas.

Jonathan said that other stores have developed communities of people who return frequently after developing their craft skills.

He said: "Our mature stores like Chester and Manchester have built up a really nice base of hobby crafters."

However, the focal point for customers after the opening date will be its Christmas decorations.

Jonathan said: "It's what people love at Christmas, a nice Nordic design."

However, he sent a warning to shoppers: "At Christmas it goes crazy.

"If you find something you like I can guarantee it'll be gone by next week."

After what promises to be a hectic opening day, the store's opening hours will be 9am-7pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

Due to the nature of the walkway system, there will be a one-in one-out system if the shop gets too busy.