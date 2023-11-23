For five months, Reece Callum Davidson, 25, broke into people’s homes and stole their car keys and cars as well as other items as he travelled around the city, York Crown Court heard.

He particularly targeted VW Golf cars and houses within the part of York where he lived.

He also raided the Tadcaster household waste recycling depot.

When Davidson pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to nearly 30 crimes, it was the fourth time he had stood before a crown court this year as a convicted criminal.

Three judges have already sentenced him this year and he is currently serving jail terms for burglaries committed in Norton and elsewhere and for smothering his girlfriend.

Judge Simon Hickey warned him he will receive another jail term for his latest crimes.

“It is just a question of how long,” he said.

Davidson, formerly of Carr Lane, Acomb, will return to York Crown Court on December 19 to learn how long he must serve. He was remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty to 13 house burglaries, committed between May 17, 2022, and October 14, 2022. During many of the raids, he stole car keys. He also pleaded guilty to 12 charges of car theft committed between May 17, 2022, and August 26, 2022, all related to the burglaries, attempted burglary on June 9, 2022, handling a stolen driving licence on June 26, 2022, handling a stolen bicycle and wallet on September 6, 2022, and burgling the Tadcaster depot on October 14, 2022.

Among the streets where he broke into houses were Gale Lane, Almsford Road, Runswick Avenue and Lowfields Drive, all in Acomb, Grassholme in Woodthorpe, Huntington Road, Wensleydale Drive in Osbaldwick, Penyghent Avenue in Tang Hall, Main Street, Bishopthorpe, Water End between Acomb and Clifton, Burtree Avenue, Skelton and Church Street, Selby,

Eight of the 12 cars he stole were VW Golfs. The others were an Audi, a BMW, a Seat and another VW model.

Davidson is currently serving nearly five years in jail following two previous appearances before York Crown Court and one before Hull Crown Court this year.

In February he appeared before Judge Hickey at York Crown Court when he was jailed for 51 months. On that occasion he pleaded guilty to a burglary with violence of a Norton house. During that raid a woman was hit in the face, the court heard. He also admitted stealing a car.

In April, he was before a judge in Hull Crown Court and was again sentenced for burglary, this time for four years to run concurrently with the York sentence.

In October he was back at York Crown Court and before his third judge, when he appeared before the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris.

On that occasion, he had pleaded guilty to suffocating his girlfriend and breaching a non-molestation order forbidding him from associating with her. He was given an eight-month sentence to be served after he finished the other sentences, making a total of 59 months.