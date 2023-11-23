Grantley Hall in Ripon has once again been featured in another ‘best of’ selection.

Meanwhile, Middleton Lodge in Richmond and Yorebridge House in Bainbridge also made the guide for the most “unique” places to stay.

Back for the third consecutive year, the much-anticipated list is curated and voted by leading industry experts, hoteliers, travel writers and influencers.

The Top 50 boutique Hotels 2023 span the full length and breadth of the UK from Cornwall to Wales, to Scotland and Norfolk.

The full list including special awards for food and drink and best service is available to view here.

3 North Yorkshire boutique hotels feature in top 50 list

On the Top 50 Boutique Hotels website, it says Grantley Hall is “home to four restaurants including Michelin-starred Grantley Hall by Shaun Rankin, five bars and Three Graces Spa, as well as an indoor swimming pool featuring a vaulted ceiling."

It adds: “This boutique hotel will continue to take your breath away.”

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Speaking about Middleton Lodge, the website says: “Lovingly restored, the lodge offers calm and beautifully designed rooms each with their own bespoke features to ensure your stay is special and memorable.

“Choose to stay in the main house, Coach House, Walled Garden, Dairy, Orchard or the Farmhouse – or why not a night in each? Whichever room you decide to book, you’ll be guaranteed a unique Middleton experience.”

There is also a spa “offering a broad selection of treatments to ensure you leave feeling elevated and refreshed.”

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Yorebridge House is credited by Top 50 Boutique Hotels for being “the perfect mix of rugged landscape and luxury.”

“The five-star, three AA Rosette boutique hotel in the heart of one of the Yorkshire Dales’ most iconic towns is one of the very best in the business.

“Its contemporary bedrooms are cosy, warm and inviting but also clean and of high design. It is a gem on the Top 50 Boutique Hotels list because it’s got so much right.”

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5.

Chris Lowe, group director, hospitality and manufacturing at William Reed, said: “We are delighted to be revealing this fantastic new list for 2023.

“This year’s number one The Newt is a worthy winner and the highest new entry Boys Hall shows the innovation taking place within the sector. It is so encouraging to see so many new entrants in the Top 50 this year as well as being able to showcase such a range of unique hotel experiences available across the UK.”

The Boutique Hotel list follows on from the success of the Top 50 Cocktail Bars, as well as the long-running Top 50 Gastropubs.

Now, consumers have the complete and definitive guide of where to eat, drink, and sleep throughout the UK.

You can find out more about the three boutique North Yorkshire hotels on the Top 50 Boutique Hotel website.