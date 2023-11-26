Condé Nast Traveller, sister magazine to the likes of British Vogue, British GQ and Tatler, has compiled the list of its favourite country pubs with rooms in the UK and Ireland, four of which are close to home.

Here is what Condé Nast Traveller had to say about the North Yorkshire pubs.

The first business listed is Mýse, Hovingham. Head-chef Josh Overington welcomes hikers and fine diners alike to the popular Le Cochon Aveugle dining room. Both lunch and dinner operate a tasting-menu only system. A double bedroom and tasting menu for two is priced at £470.

Next on the list is The Abbey Inn, Byland. Michelin-star chef Tommy Banks owns the pub that overlooks the Byland monastery, with views of the White Horse in the background.

Guests of the remastered monk farmhouse can stay in three new rooms, with furniture and decorations sourced locally across the county.

The Inn is a family affair, with chef Tommy and his brother's "Banks Brothers" wine keeping the guests from going thirsty.

Stays at the "culinary sleepover" starts at £350 for a double room. A two-night dining experience includes a stay at nearby Michelin star restaurant, The Black Swan.

Condé Nast Traveller's third pub on the list is Nun-Munkton's Alice Hawthorn. The 250-year-old Michelin star pub received a makeover in 2017. New owners Claire and John Topham undertook the renovation to create four rooms upstairs, and eight new garden rooms.

With chalet inspired interior in the garden rooms and wooden beams running across the ceilings upstairs, guests are treated to a pleasant variety of décor. However popular the Alice Hawthorn may be for travellers, the locals of Nun-Monkton will always lay claim to the pub, says Condé Nast Traveller.

The menu offers traditional dishes with a twist at the pub tucked away in the North Yorkshire countryside. For a stay, double rooms start at £120.

The final North Yorkshire pub to make the list is The Black Horse Inn, in Kirkby Fleetham, between the Dales and the Moors.

Its Black Sheep beer combined with 'fish and chip Fridays' form a firm favourite with locals.

The choice of six rooms allows for a healthy variety, albeit not as healthy as the portion sizing for the full-English breakfast, Condé Nast Traveller says.

Prices for a double room at the inn near Northallerton start at £75.