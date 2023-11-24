Wael Garas will open Middle Feast, in Lendal, from 12pm to 2pm on December 25 to dish out free takeaway meals to people away from their families, including emergency service workers and refugees who have left loved ones overseas.

The Lebanese restaurant’s owner told The Press he was keen to help people in the community – particularly those who have fallen on hard times.

Wael Garas outside Middle Feast in Lendal (Image: Dylan Connell)

“I like to do it for people living on the streets,” he said.

“I always look after people here – I help people out.

“I feel like everyone should have a happy and enjoyable Christmas.

“Some people have nothing,” he added.

Shawarma meat inside Middle Feast in Lendal (Image: Dylan Connell)

Wael is a Christian and said helping others is part of his faith.

“I do it for myself and my God,” he said.

On Christmas Day he will join his staff to serve up some of the venue’s popular shawarma wraps along with drinks.

Wael said he plans to cook 100 kilograms of chicken in preparation for the day.

Wael Garas opened Middle Feast eight years ago (Image: Dylan Connell)

“That’s the gift from me to them,” he said.

“I don’t know how many people there will be – I just do it.”

'If I see someone sleeping in the street I give them food'





Wael explained how he regularly provides people sleeping rough in York with free meals after work and encourages his staff to do the same.

He prefers to do this anonymously, without fuss, and takes care not to disturb these people.

“If I see someone sleeping in the street I give them food,” Wael said.

“I don’t wake people - I don’t want them to know.

“I feel very sorry for the people who sleep on the streets.”

Middle Feast opened eight years ago and its shawarma wraps have become a favourite for many in York.

Earlier this year viral Yorkshire YouTuber, RateMyTakeaway, rated the restaurant "a solid 10".

As The Press reported, Danny Malin, who has garnered more than 614,000 subscribers and more than 118,000,000 views on his YouTube Channel, said he'd tasted flavours he'd never tried before at Middle Feast, a Lebanese takeaway in Lendal.

The Youtuber, from Leeds, said he was "looking forward to getting his gnashers" into the food after receiving recommendations from his subscribers.

He asked the staff behind the till what the most popular dish was, and he was recommended to get the mezze meal.