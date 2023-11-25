TRINITY Church York has announced the dates and times for Christmas services.

Based in the heart of York city centre, St Anthony's Hall in Peasholme Green will be hosting a variety of events for the upcoming festivities.

The schedule is as follows:

Sunday services

  • December 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 10am and 6pm

Advent carol service

  • December 10 at 6pm

Family nativities and carols (Trinativity)

  • December 17 at 3.30pm

Christmas Eve services

  • Sunday worship, 10am
  • Christmas Eve carols, 4pm
  • Sunday evening service, 6pm

Christmas Day

  • December 25 at 10am

