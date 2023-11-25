TRINITY Church York has announced the dates and times for Christmas services.
Based in the heart of York city centre, St Anthony's Hall in Peasholme Green will be hosting a variety of events for the upcoming festivities.
The schedule is as follows:
Sunday services
- December 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 10am and 6pm
Advent carol service
- December 10 at 6pm
Family nativities and carols (Trinativity)
- December 17 at 3.30pm
Christmas Eve services
- Sunday worship, 10am
- Christmas Eve carols, 4pm
- Sunday evening service, 6pm
Christmas Day
- December 25 at 10am
More details can be found online through the link here.
