Restaurants in West Witton and Whitby made the highly acclaimed list after 1.2 million diner reviews.

Experts at the popular online restaurant-reservation service said: “Introducing the OpenTable Top 100 restaurants in the UK for 2023.

“Compiled from over 1.2 million OpenTable diner reviews and using dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, the list highlights some of the top spots favoured by diners this year.”

You can see the entire list for the UK here.

2 North Yorkshire restaurants featured in OpenTable's top 100 for 2023

The Wensleydale Heifer

Location: Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS

On the OpenTable website, The Wensleydale Heifer is described as “a traditional white-washed inn complete with leaded lights and swinging signs” that “gives the visitor a real flavour of Britain meaning it’s popular not only with locals but with tourists searching for the real Yorkshire.”

It adds: “From the lounge, with its comfortable leather settees, country pursuit paintings and imposing fireplace through to the wicker seating, beamed ceilings and eau de nil painted walls, the interior could have leapt from the pages of Country Homes magazine.

“The contemporary British menu includes seafood from across Britain plus locally sourced meat and veg, all prepared using the Wensleydale Heifer philosophy – keep it simple.”

On Tripadvisor, The Wensleydale Heifer has an impressive rating of 5/5 out of 2,792 reviews.

This person commented: “Great atmosphere, excellent food with lots of choice together with friendly, efficient staff, made for a great lunch. The chicken liver parfait was delicious as were the tempura prawns. Try the truffle mayonnaise too. Definitely recommend.”

Estbek House

Location: East Row, Sandsend, Whitby, YO21 3SU

The OpenTable website says: “Situated in Sandsend, one of the most picturesque villages and a true hidden gem of the Yorkshire coast, Estbek house is an award-winning and critically acclaimed restaurant with rooms.

Have you tried any of the breakfasts on offer at Estbeck House? (Image: Tripadvisor)

“Estbek - often misspelt as ‘Estbeck’ or ‘Eskbeck’ - is a Georgian property, built circa 1750 and previously housing the Alum mining office. We aim to emphasise this incomparable charm of the historic building, with a tasteful touch of modern luxury throughout.”

Additionally, Estbek House has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5/5 out of 391 reviews.

A recent visitor posted: “Outstanding, absolutely superb better than mitchelin [Michelin] restaurants we’ve been to.

“Instead of small plates with no choice ie tasting menus this had a good choice selection reminiscent of the old masters, the food was superbly balanced.

“The lady hostess was outstanding, look forward to coming again, highly recommended.”