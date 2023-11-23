Youngsters from nine York secondary schools locked horns at the Merchant Adventurers Hall on Wednesday night for the chance to be crowned the city's best school debaters.

And they didn't hold back.

Topics up for debate at the event, organised by York Civic Trust, included the city's most important buildings, its most influential citizens, the role immigration played in shaping York - and whether the city is too reliant on its past.

When it came to York's most important citizen, strong cases were made for the Railway King George Hudson; the epidemiologist John Snow, who solved the mystery of how cholera was spread; and chocolate philanthropist Joseph Rowntree.

Debate winners Edward Gurnell and Millie Boyes from Huntington School in action at the Merchant Adventurers' Hall on Wednesday night (Image: York Civic Trust)

The Castle Museum, Clifford's Tower, the NRM and the Theatre Royal all got shouts out as the city's most important building after the Minster.

But it was the quips and the fun which accompanied the arguments which really brought the evening alive.

Amelia Murgatroyd and Katie James from The Mount School drew one of the biggest laughs of the evening with their revelation about a Mount School old girl.

Katie James and Amelia Murgatroyd of The Mount School (Image: York Civic Trust)

Dame Judi Dench had her first ever stage role while at The Mount junior school, Amelia said.

"What was she?" asked Katie.

"A snail!" came the response. The audience rocked.

Connie and Charlotte from St Peters School also drew a laugh as they were debating the importance of tourism to York.

It drew millions of high-spending visitors, pointed out Charlotte.

"I'm pretty sure thy all came on Saturday for the Christmas market," responded Connie, quick as a flash.

The audience at Wednesday night's schools debate in York (Image: York Civic Trust)

Then there was the ghost story - which prompted a few laughs of its own.

Millie Boyes and Edward Gurnell from Huntington School were discussing the importance of the Theatre Royal in the life of York.

"It's got its own ghost," said Millie. "The Grey Lady. If you see her, it is supposed to be a good omen for the performance."

"Let's hope she's here tonight!" said Edward.

Nobody in the audience noticed her, despite a few nervous glances around. But she was clearly there in spirit at least to bless Millie and Edward's performance - because they went on to be named winners by the evening's panel of judges, led by former Fulford School headteacher Keith Hayton.

Edward Gurnell and Millie Boyes of Huntington School being presented with their winners' trophy by Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick at Wednesday night's schools debating competition (Image: York Civic Trust)

Their prize was a book token each, a certificate - and the chance to see their names inscribed on the magnificent wooden trophy especially made for the competition by the late York wood and stone carver Dick Reid.

Nine schools altogether took part in Wednesday's competition: Archbishop Holgate's, Fulford, Joseph Rowntree, St Peter's, Huntington, The Mount, All Saints, Bootham and York High.

Wednesday night's debaters came from nine secondary schools across York (Image: York Civic Trust)

And in the interval, while the judges were deliberating on the winner, Yogesh Joshi, who was expelled from Uganda 51 years ago at the age of 15 by the dictator Idi Amin and subsequently made his life in York, was interviewed about his experiences by Press journalist Stephen Lewis.