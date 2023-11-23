The county's police are appealing for information after two men attempted to steal a Honda motorbike in Mafeking Street, Harrogate.

The incident took place at about 12.40am on Wednesday, November 22.

A spokesperson for the police said: "When disturbed they ran off taking a pair of gloves from the bike which contained a tracker device, this was found on Skipton Road."

Officers are asking for anyone who has information, or CCTV footage of this incident, to get in touch.

Please email: Sam.Clarke2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230221811 when passing on information.