Octupus Real Estate has announced the addition of the 80-bed care home to its portfolio. The investment comes in partnership with Sandstone Care Group, which will be operating the new Manor Farm site.

Expected to open up to its residents in the Spring of 2025, the site will be operated by Sandstone Care Group on a 35-year lease.

James Parkin, co-founder and director, Sandstone Care Group, said: "Our focus is always on providing unrivalled person-centred care for our residents in a welcoming environment, and Manor Farm in Old Malton will be no different."

Chris Wishart, care home origination director, Octopus Real Estate, added: "We are thrilled to add Manor Farm to the Octopus Healthcare Fund. We can’t wait for development to start on what will be a purpose-built, fully electric fit-for-future care home.