AONBs in England and Wales will now be known as National Landscapes to reflect their national importance and the vital contribution they make to protect the nation from the threats of climate change, nature depletion and the wellbeing crisis.

The move will also help towards creating a greater understanding and awareness of the work of the National Landscape teams and partnerships.

This is a significant milestone for the UK and the next step in fully realising the National Landscapes network’s vision to be the leading exemplars of how thriving, diverse communities can work with and for nature in the UK: restoring ecosystems, providing food, storing and sequestering carbon to mitigate the effects of climate change, safeguarding against drought and flooding, whilst also nurturing people’s health and wellbeing.

National Landscape teams have been at the forefront of delivering natural solutions to the main challenges facing the nation for many years. The new brand underscores their commitment to redoubling their efforts and engaging with a wider audience. In 2019, teams set themselves the most ambitious targets for nature in the sector and continue to work to meet them.

By 2030, within the boundaries of National Landscapes, the aim is that:

• at least 200,000 hectares of the most valuable natural areas (Sites of Special Scientific Interest or SSSIs), which equates to 1 ¼ times the size of London, will be in favourable condition;

• 100,000 hectares of wildlife-rich habitat outside of SSSIs will be created or restored, which is roughly nine times the size of Manchester;

• and 36,000 hectares of woodland, which is a little smaller than the Isle of Wight, will have been planted or allowed to regenerate.

Individual National Landscape teams will also focus on habitat restoration to ensure the protection of some of our most endangered species and increase their work to help more people to enjoy time spent in beautiful places.

Because of their size and scope, National Landscapes are ideally positioned to address the environmental issues the UK is facing. There are 46 National Landscapes in the UK, covering 14% of England, Wales and Northern Ireland including moorland, farmland, coast, forests, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Biosphere Reserves, and a Global Geopark, and International Dark Sky Reserves. They are the UK’s nearby countryside - 66% of people in England (44 million) live within 30 minutes of a National Landscape and at least 170 million people visit them every year.

Ellie Hook, Manager for Howardian Hills National Landscape, said: “The Howardian Hills National Landscape, originally designated in 1987 and covering 204 sq km (79 sq miles) of the North Yorkshire countryside, is a unique and captivating landscape, with its well-wooded rolling countryside, patchwork of arable and pasture fields, scenic villages and historic country houses with classic parkland landscapes, all nestled between the North York Moors National Park, the Yorkshire Wolds and the Vale of York. The Howardian Hills Partnership welcomes this exciting day which provides an opportunity to strengthen our profile and build on our work with a range of partner organisations, local communities and wider stakeholders to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the area.”

William Worsley, Chairman of the Howardian Hills Partnership, said: “The Howardian Hills National Landscape is a truly special place. It is a beautiful living, working landscape with well wooded countryside, productive farming and many lovely villages. The Howardian Hills Partnership is about engaging with people for the benefit of our special area. It includes North Yorkshire Council, government agencies, users, land managers and farmers. It is an example of different groups working together for the benefit of this beautiful part of North Yorkshire. I welcome the new name and the new era it heralds.”

George Jabbour, Vice Chairman of the Howardian Hills Partnership added: "It is exciting to be a visitor and admirer of the Howardian Hills National Landscape at the moment. In addition to our new identity that will help us meet the ambitious aspirations that the public expects from us, Parliament passed last month the Levelling-up and Regeneration Act to strengthen the duties of certain authorities to further and advance our purpose of conserving and enhancing the natural beauty of our nationally treasured countryside."