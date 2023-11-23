As The Press reported, FortyFive Vinyl Café, in Micklegate, was put on the market earlier this year as its owners Dom White and Dan Kentley bowed out after six years.

The owners said they planned to step away from the business to spend time with their young families.

Dom White, left, and Dan Kentley opened the FortyFive Vinyl Café in 2017 (Image: Supplied)

FortyFive is part-café, part-record store, part-music venue and was has awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

It boasts a five-star hygiene rating and has been nominated for numerous local award over the years.

Live music showcases at FortyFive Vinyl Café (Image: Supplied)

Since opening, FortyFive has expanded its trading and retail activities which now embrace regular gigs, theme nights (including the popular music ‘bingo’) and private hire events, alongside their coffee, grilled cheese, craft beer and cocktail menus.

Under Dom and Dan’s ownership, the café was a favourite of many, including Hollywood actor Bill Nighy - star of Love Actually - who came to the cafe everyday while making the movie Sometimes Always Never.

Bill Nighy at the FortyFive Vinyl Café in York (Image: Supplied)

Dom recalled: "For five weeks in 2018, Hollywood star Bill Nighy spent his days off in our cafe.

"He was filming Sometimes Always Never. He would spend a few hours hanging out and chatting to fans. We suddenly got very busy once word got out he was becoming a regular! Turns out he's a Marmite fan!"

This week new owners Ian and Rebecca Reid took over the business.

FortyFive's new owners Rebecca and Ian Reid (Image: Supplied)

Dom said: “We have had such an amazing time building FortyFive Vinyl Café from the ground up.

“From our opening day in August 2017, we have gone from strength to strength to establish ourselves as a key figure in the York independent business sector.”

Specialty grilled cheese sandwiches at FortyFive Vinyl Cafe (Image: Supplied)

He thanked the business’ “wonderful, devoted team” who he said have “kept FortyFive running over the years” and to all the café’s “loyal customers for supporting a small independent business and giving us a lifetime of memories”.

“We wish Ian and Rebecca all the very best in continuing FortyFive’s legacy and we look forward to seeing it continue to thrive,” Dom added.

Ian and Rebecca said: "We are really excited to build on the foundations and principles that Dom and Dan have created.

“We hope to develop some new ideas and initiatives over the next few months and of course some things will stay exactly as they are today...please come and say hi and look for a sprinkling of Nashville magic in Micklegate in the New Year."

To keep up with FortyFive follow the café on Instagram (@fortyfiveuk).