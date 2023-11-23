EMERGENCY have cleared the scene of a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said earlier this morning that there'd been a crash at the junction of Skipton Road and Claro Road in Harrogate.
Sgt Paul Cording who was on the scene said at the time: "Thankfully there are no injuries, but expect delays or avoid the area whilst we await recovery."
He now says the road has since fully reopened to traffic.
