EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a car was set on fire in a York village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.45am today (November 23) after reports of a car fire in Huntington.

A service spokesman said: “York crews attended a car fire.

“The fire was out on arrival and is believed to have happened sometime ago.

“There was fire damage to the interior of car. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”