TWO men have been charged with drugs offences after being found in the attic of a house in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say that on November 10, officers from the York Neighbourhood Policing Team received information about suspected drugs offences in Tang Hall.
A police spokesman said: “They attended a property and inside located two men in the attic.
“Both were arrested - one was later charged with possessing cannabis, the other with obstructing police by giving false details. Further enquiries are ongoing.
“Illegal drugs will not be tolerated in our city.”
