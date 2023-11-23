TWO men have been charged with drugs offences after being found in the attic of a house in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say that on November 10, officers from the York Neighbourhood Policing Team received information about suspected drugs offences in Tang Hall.

A police spokesman said: “They attended a property and inside located two men in the attic.

“Both were arrested - one was later charged with possessing cannabis, the other with obstructing police by giving false details. Further enquiries are ongoing.

“Illegal drugs will not be tolerated in our city.”