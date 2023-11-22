The Press published an ‘At a glance’ review and ahead of today's statement reported on a letter sent from the Leader of City of York Council Claire Douglas to the Chancellor, and a statement from Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central.

Cllr Douglas said: “I’m particularly disappointed by the fact that the Chancellor has done absolutely nothing in response to the calls for vital support from local government as his Government forces it to cut and reduce services.

“His decision to freeze public investment spending in cash terms delivers a real terms cut when it’s evident the economy is in need of a boost to stimulate growth.

“The removal of the freeze on Local Housing Allowance rates is something, but too little and too late for the many families who’ve seen real terms reductions in support for housing costs in recent years.

“On planning announcements, it’s a mixed picture.

“Applicants for major developments paying the full costs of the planning application process to speed it up could be a step forwards, but permitted development rights for the subdivision of homes appears to be tacit acknowledgement that Conservatives are unable to deliver the new homes the country needs.”

Ms Maskell stated that the Chancellor is ‘moving money from welfare to the wealthy’ and failing to provide any sort of rescue package for vital public services.

She said: “Public services were ignored by the Chancellor as schools, local government, the police, health and social care are on their knees and in great need of investment; and the climate crisis was overlooked.

“The Chancellor failed to provide a rescue package for vital public services and in making changes to National Insurance, there will be less funding for schools and the NHS.

“The Tories response is to punish those who rely on the welfare system.”

A spokesperson for Julian Sturdy, York Outer MP, said: “The cut to National Insurance by two percentage points to ten per cent, which will help 27 million people and is a key measure to ease the burden on working people in York.

“Julian has been a long-term advocate for businesses in York and lobbied the Chancellor ahead of the Autumn Statement to support the hospitality and tourism sectors that are so important to our city.”

York’s Liberal Democrats accused the Government of being ‘content with local health services crumbling.’

Cllr Andrew Hollyer Liberal Democrat councillor for Haxby and Wigginton, said: “The Government is either so out of touch they cannot see how many people are struggling to access healthcare, or they simply do not care.

“The Autumn Statement was an opportunity to get people off NHS waiting lists and allow them to return to work so we can rescue our flatlining economy.

“Instead we got empty promises, stale nonsense and a tax cut that’s not even a drop in the ocean compared to what people have already paid.”

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director of York Bid, said: “There is not much to celebrate and businesses will have to continue to work with tight margins over the upcoming winter period.

“The silver lining is the forecast that inflation should continue to fall in 2024.

“This will help businesses if cost reductions are passed on.

“It should also help with consumer confidence, which is obviously crucial to support the many retail and hospitality ventures in York, especially the independents.”