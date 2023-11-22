DRIVERS are being warned about a burst water main in a main road in York.
A water main has burst in Low Poppleton Lane between Holgate and the city's outer ring road.
First Bus has reported a diverted route via Boroughbridge Road.
First York's Service 10 Bus is still running as normal, despite the diversion.
⚠️SERVICE UPDATE - 10⚠️— First York (@FirstYork) November 22, 2023
Service 10 is currently on diversion via Boroughbridge Road due to a burst watermain, we will be unable to serve Low Poppleton Rd in both directions.
