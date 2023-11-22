THIEVES have struck in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say that some time overnight between November 18 and 19 November a burglary took place on St Olave's Road in Clifton and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van with a registration number starting DP69 was stolen along with its keys.
A force spokesman said: "Please could local residents ensure doors are locked.
"Any sightings of the vehicle please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101."
