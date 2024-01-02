Small businesses have always injected innovation and creativity into the areas that they serve.

For this reason, and so many others, we’re incredibly proud to sponsor the Small Business category at the Press Business Awards.

Having supported some of York’s favourite small businesses in the past 70 years, we’re delighted to be able to sponsor this award yet again – providing recognition to some exceptionally talented entrepreneurs.

This year’s finalists in the Small Business category are brewer, Ainsty Ales Brewery and Taproom, study materials provider, Time2Resources Ltd, and marketing agency, Intandem Communications Ltd.

Coming from a diverse range of sectors, our finalists make it clear that small businesses have a significant impact on their local communities.

The award, judged on financial performance, growth strategies, staff development and impact on the community, is always hotly contested. Having already made an impression on the judges, every finalist can celebrate their achievements.

Just as our firm delivers tailored support for small businesses, the Press Business Awards play a crucial role in uplifting our city’s rising stars!

Anthony Corps, director at Hethertons Solicitors, describes the firm's commitment to supporting York's local businesses. (Image: Hethertons Solicitors)

Our team is committed to championing small businesses through friendly legal advice and guidance.

This straightforward, no-nonsense advice is the reason that we welcome an array of new clients to our business each year, many of them independent traders and entrepreneurs.

From everyone at Hethertons Solicitors, we wish all finalists the best of luck, and congratulate everyone taking part.