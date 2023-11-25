Lauren Greenwood, 17, won gold in Orlando, following on from the previous year where she won two world titles in Ireland.

The York College student started kickboxing at eight-years-old, but didn't fight competitively until after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Lauren, who trains at the X Martial Arts School in Acomb, said: "I was a bit on edge fighting against an American because the shouting from the crowd was so loud.

"So, to win the final and become a three-time world champion, was a massive moment."

Lauren winning the World Championships in Orlando (Image: Supplied)

Alongside her competition success, Lauren says kickboxing has also helped her with body confidence, a respectful personality and a "psychological release" at key moments in her life.

Discussing her reasons for taking up the sport, she said: "I really struggled with my weight when I was younger and I used to just put it down to natural chubbiness as a child, but my Mum wanted me to get into a sport.

"I tried football and other things, but I couldn’t get into them.

"Then, my sister’s boyfriend at the time joined a club as an instructor and it was suggested that I go along with him and, because he was my sister’s boyfriend, I felt a bit of pressure to stick at it. But, then, I found I couldn’t keep away.

"I also began to realise that, when I was going through mental-health problems, I was going to kickboxing; when I was going though problems at school, I was going to kickboxing and, when I was going through problems at home, I was going to kickboxing.

"It was my help. If you’ve had a rubbish day, punching and kicking some pads does get that out of you a bit.

"I’ve learned a lot about respect, too, through the sport. You bow to everybody – the mats, the coach, the ref and your opponent and it has made me a more mature person.

"Kickboxing has also given me the mentality that you can accomplish stuff if you keep on doing it. I almost live at the club, but I just love it because it’s such a good environment."

Having been accustomed to laying down the law in a sporting arena, Lauren is now hoping that the Level Three Uniformed Protective Services course she is studying at York College can help her land a job with the police.

Lauren will be continuing her studies at York College, which includes criminology and psychology.