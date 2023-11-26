Damien was brought in to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane because his previous owner had become too ill to look after him.

Staff at the animal home describe him as a 'very sweet and delightful chap'.

"He is a smashing lad with a heart of gold," a member of staff who works with Damien said.

"There really is nothing wrong with him.

"He is very sociable when it comes to meeting new people,.

"He walks well on the lead and is sociable around other dogs."

Staff say that while Damien enjoys being out and about, he really needs a few shorter walks rather than one long one.

"He is used to having someone around most of the time," the staff member added.

"So we are looking for adopters who will not leave him.

"Damien is a very special dog who will make his new family the bestest friend they could wish for."

Damien could live with children aged 13 years and over, the RSPCA says.

He could also live with another dog in the home, after he has been successfully introduced to his prospective new family at the animal centre.

To find out more about Damien, or or to see what other animals are available for adoption from the York RSPCA, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.