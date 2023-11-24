The theatre sent every school in the area a packet of 'magic' beans so that they could take part in a competition to grow their own beanstalks.

Archbishop Holgate's School in York won after growing the tallest beanstalk - a whopping 1.7 metres in height.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: "Congratulations to Archbishop Holgate’s School for winning our beanstalk growing competition,

"Making sure children are invested in the natural world is vital to its protection, and what better and more fun way than by encouraging them to grow and nurture their own beans."

Jack and the Beanstalk stars Robin Simpson and Mia Overfield will be visiting the school in costume to switch on its Christmas lights on Monday, November 27.