Mary Johnson, 67, thought she was making a bitcoin investment that would enable her to get a house for herself and her family when she responded to messages from two scammers, York Crown Court heard.

In reality, she lost £27,000, and she stole £18,000 from her older sister as she tried to satisfy the demands of the scammers for payments they falsely claimed would lead to her receiving the profits of her “bitcoin investment”.

Both sisters have learning difficulties, York Crown Court heard.

Judge Simon Hickey said it was a "sad and tragic case” and described both women as “vulnerable”.

Lydia Pearce, prosecuting, said the prosecution accepted that Johnson had been scammed and police had seen WhatsApp messages sent as part of the scam.

Michele Turner, defending, said the sisters remain in contact.

“This hasn’t affected their relationship,” she said. “That is all to the good.”

Johnson, who lives in the Prospect Drive area of Harrogate, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

She was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work.

Ms Pearce said Johnson was given power of attorney to handle the sister’s finances after their brother’s death because the sister was unable to do so herself.

The judge said the decision to give the authority was “amazing” as powers of attorney should only be given to those who had the mental capacity to handle the responsibility.

“I am not convinced you do,” he told Johnson.

Ms Pearce said a social worker noticed large deductions from the sister’s bank account that were not in line with her usual spending pattern and North Yorkshire social services intervened by taking control of the sister’s finances in November 2021.

The social worker questioned Johnson, and in April 2022, she was arrested. By then Johnson had lost £27,000 to the scam and taken £18,000 from her sister.

She told police about the bitcoin scam, how she had sent money to the scammers, who promised her a return on her “investment” but kept saying the profits could only be handed over if she paid money towards “taxes” or “fees” or some other expense. She paid the “taxes” etc but never received any profits.

She said she had wanted to buy a house for herself and her sibling.

Ms Turner said someone without Johnson’s vulnerabilities would have spotted the scam immediately.

“She was taken down a rabbit hole,” she said. “From the text messages it is quite clear she has been exploited quite heavily for others’ purposes.”

It was unlikely the scammers would be traced, said the defence solicitor advocate.

The court heard the probation service will take Johnson’s medical and mental state into account when allocating her unpaid work.