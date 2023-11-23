The Odin Explorers unit, which was set up in September for boys and girls aged 14 to 17, already has 23 members.

Some were already scouts – others had never been involved in the scouting movement.

But all are enjoying the chance to take part in unusual activities they might not get to do otherwise.

They’ve already staged a Korean night, joined an activity camp – and taken part in a 24-hour Escape game.

Activities planned in the next couple of months include Master-Bake-Chef-Off, a movie night, ice skating and a District Explorer Camp.

Odin Explorers lead volunteer Nick Beckett said: “Activities Explorers might get involved with include global issues, leadership, science and technology, street sports, survival skills and water activities.

“The Explorers get the opportunity to decide what activities they want to do and get involved with the planning. They will learn practical, character and employability skills. They will also learn about leadership and teamwork. These are all skills that potential employers value.

“It’s great to see the Explorers grow and develop into confident young adults, and it’s great fun for me as well!”

Odin Explorers Martha and Matthew said they loved being part of the new unit.

“We get to do crazy things which we otherwise would be told we can’t!” they said. “We also get to learn skills that we don’t learn in school.”

To find out more about the Odin Explorer Unit, contact Nick Beckett at esl@1stholgatescoutgroup.org.uk

York Scouts are also looking for extra volunteers to help run scouting groups in the city.

Spokesperson Nigel Taylor said: “Due to the increased demand for places, scouts are always looking for volunteers.”

If you want to help children of a young age from 4+, help with teenagers, help with the finance, look after the Group HQ or do some key work in the background, visit www.scouts.org.uk/join