A report called ‘A Climate Ready York’, which showed the risks linked with potential extreme hot and cold weather, was approved by the City of York Council’s environment and climate emergency executive Cllr Kate Ravilious on Tuesday, November 21.

Presenting the report to the executive member, council officers stressed the seriousness of the situation and one even said that York may need to be ready for water insecurity.

Claire Foale, assistant director for policy and strategy at City of York Council, said: “This is about making sure the city is actually ready for increased threats from extreme weather events.

“Not just flooding, which the city is very well prepared for and it’s a well-oiled, well-tested machine that prepares for and helps us through flooding.

“This is more about helping us prepare for extreme weather events like extreme heat, extreme cold and frost and potential water insecurity.”

The report listed six risks the city needs to mitigate against in preparation for extreme weather in the coming years, which were:

Risk to people, communities and buildings from river and surface water flooding

Risk to building fabric

Risk to land-based animals and habitats from temperature change, water scarcity, wildfire, flooding, wind and altered hydrology

New species of animals to find a home in York

Risk to soils including seasonal aridity and wetness

Risk to food safety and food security

Paul McCabe, a strategic manager at the council, said: “Climate change is one of the greatest threats we’re facing as a planet.

“Through Met Office data and predictions we know there’s going to be heavy rains and storms leading to flooding; heatwaves and extremely hot days; and extended periods of drought.

“These things are just going to increase in prevalence and impact.”

Cllr Ravilious approved the report and the decision to strengthen York’s approach to climate resilience by committing to further understand the city’s risks and vulnerabilities.

“The goalposts are always changing and we have to keep adapting to that and be flexible,” Cllr Ravilious said.