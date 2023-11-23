Last year, York people donated 450 gifts as part of the ‘Delivering Joy’ Christmas campaign by Dunelm in Clifton Moor.

The gifts were delivered to children in the Sunflower Kids Club, set up for Ukrainian mums and kids in York, by Rebecca Russell of York City of Sanctuary.

“They were absolutely thrilled,” Rebecca said. “We had toys, books, you name it. We were just overwhelmed by the generosity.”

This year, instead of asking for gifts, City of Sanctuary has set up a Just Giving page.

The idea is that the money donated will be used by Sunflower Kids Club to buy presents specially for each of the children.

“They know the children,” Rebecca said. “They know how old each of he children is, and what they might like.”

Rebecca Russell of York City of Sanctuary (Image: Supplied)

There are something like 150 Ukrainian children now living in York who have come here since the war started last year.

They range in age from babies up to teenagers of 17, Rebecca said.

“This will be the second Christmas for them away from home,” she said.

“They have made a new home in York – but many are still separated from fathers, grandfathers, brothers and uncles. We want to bring them a little joy..”

To donate to York City of Sanctuary’s Ukraine Children: A York Christmas appeal, visit justgiving.com/campaign/xmassunflowers