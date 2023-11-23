Councillors are being urged to back a 'Fair Game' campaign, which bids to reform the way York City FC is funded and run.
The Liberal Democrat group on City of York Council is asking fellow councillors to back the campaign, which calls for a range of measures to be implemented in the game.
The measures include:
- An independent regulator for the sport
- Refocus on 'values' rather than profit
- Clubs to be recognised as key parts of local communities
- The 'Fair Game Index' which will reallocate funds to clubs that are run well, respect equality and properly engage with fans and their community
- Fans are given the final say on any proposed change to a clubs name, nickname, colours, badge and location
Lib Dem councillor Andrew Hollyer will be proposing the motion at today (November 23) at a full council meeting.
He said: "Football clubs such as York City are not ordinary businesses – they are historic local institutions that play a key role in the life of local communities.
"Urgent action is needed to protect these important community assets.
“If the Fair Game Index was applied to York City, it would receive an extra £2.54 million of income each year, up from £79,000 to £2.62 million.
"This added income could be, in part, invested through the club’s community organisation to help improve facilities and invest in community projects delivered via York City FC Foundation."
Paula Stainton, foundation manager, YCFC Foundation said: "Our aim is to make a positive difference in our community, and we offer a host of projects under the themes of sports participation, female sport, social inclusion, health and wellbeing."
Labour executive member for health and wellbeing, Cllr Jo Coles, lent her support.
She said: "Labour backs the Fair Game campaign and its calls for changes to the way football is run, regulated and funded.
"Local clubs like York City are about so much more than football. They should be valued for their positive impact on wider community health and wellbeing, and be prevented from being run in a way that jeopardises them as a source of local pride and civic identity."
