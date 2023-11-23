Following a superb festive season preparations for Christmas 2023 are now in full swing at the historic Newburgh Priory Estate, near York.

Newburgh Priory diversified parts of the Estate for Christmas trees, shortly after Stephen Wombwell and his family took ownership of the Estate from his father retired in 2010.

Selling Christmas Trees below the tomb containing the alleged headless torso of Oliver Cromwell, which lies in the Newburgh Priory Estate attics, adds to the excitement – as Cromwell tried to ban Christmas.

Stephen Wombwell, the owner of Newburgh Priory, said: “We were absolutely delighted last year to have enjoyed great sales, selling our entire stock of British grown Christmas trees. This has given us the confidence to harvest more than ever before - with 29,000 trees currently being readied for sale, through both the wholesale and retail market.

“Last year was an unsettling year for many, with the cost-of-living crisis, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the lingering effects of Covid and the continuing fall-out from Brexit. This year we are still in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, but we remain optimistic.

“For we believe that nearly everyone wants to continue to make memories and celebrate at Christmas as best they can – and at the heart of that festive family time is a real Christmas tree."