Cllr Justin Rose’s motion to full council tomorrow evening notes that there has been a 400 per cent increase since 2020 in adults seeking assessment for ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

Yet campaigners claim many adults who suspect they may have autism or ADHD are being denied referrals for a proper diagnosis by a pilot referral project being run by the regional integrated care board (ICB).

Cllr Rose’s motion says that, under the pilot, there is an almost four-year wait for adults to receive what could be a life-changing assessment.

He said as well as calling for a new autism and ADHD strategy, his motion called on the council to promote wider understanding of neurodiversity – a term which includes autism and ADHD, but also dyslexia, dyspraxia and epilepsy.

Cllr Rose said: “Public understanding of neurodiversity has increased significantly in recent years and this has led to huge waiting lists for adult autism and ADHD assessment in York and North Yorkshire.

"A lot of people attempting to navigate the new trial system have struggled …something highlighted by York Disabled Rights Forum (YDRF) and by Healthwatch York.

“It’s crucial people are supported through this process.

“York is a city for everyone and so we need to ensure the council is doing everything possible to make services fully accessible.”

Hilary Conroy of York Disability Rights Forum said she welcomed Cllr Rose’s motion – and particularly the call for a new autism strategy, which she said should also cover people with ADHD.