North Yorkshire Police have released images of three men they'd like to speak to following an incident at Nunnington between Malton and Helmsley.

They say the it happened on Wednesday, October 25 at about 1.15pm.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

READ NEXT:

Anyone with any information is asked to email: Jeremy.Walmsley@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jeremy Walmsley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230203266 when passing on information.