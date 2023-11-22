MEET the new man in charge of a top York hotel.
Andy Barnsdale has been appointed general manager at Principal York, the city's grande dame hotel, nestled in the shadow of York Railway Station.
He brings almost 30 years of experience of revolutionising operational structure and endorsing team development in the hospitality industry to the role.
Since joining the 145-year-old property, Andy say he has steered his expertise to redefining the vision and mission of Principal York and 'reshaping the guest experience'. Most recently, he has overseen the reimagining of the hotel’s food and beverage offering in The Refectory restaurant resulting in revenue rising by just shy of a quarter and occupancy rate increasing by more than ten per cent.
Prior to his appointment, Andy held the general manager position at Nidd Hall Hotel, The Majestic Harrogate and the Village Hotel, all of which are also located in Yorkshire.
Andy said: “As a Yorkshire local for over 15 years I have been very aware of Principal York position in the city and I am thrilled to be working for an establishment entwined in the city’s heritage.
"I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some fantastic teams all across the UK and I am thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to apply my experience to this hotel, working closely with my new colleagues, to continue to deliver a memorable experience for guests.
"Moving into 2024, I’m committed to driving the next chapter of success for Principal York as we continue our evolution and re-affirm our place in the foundations of this historical city and beyond.”
