York Dungeons says guests can buy £10 tickets from Thursday, November 23 until November 27.

According to the Dungeons' website, before the discount deal kicks in a standard ticket - for an adult, booked in advance - costs from £21.

Owner Merlin Entertainments said that discounted tickets will be valid for visits until March 15, 2024, but that this offer excludes the February half-term period.

The site in Clifford Street is home to shows which promise to delve into the dark secrets of York’s past.

Organisers say there are 10 walk-through live actor shows which cover the story of 2,000 years of the history of the city.

The entrance to the York Dungeon in Clifford Street (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Merlin Entertainments said to redeem the Black Friday offer, people can visit www.thedungeons.com/york/whats-inside/events/black-friday/

The company said all tickets are subject to availability and full terms and conditions are on the York Dungeon website.