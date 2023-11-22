THE owner of a cafe on the banks of the river Ouse in York has spoken of the weeks of uncertainty after recent flooding.
Ruth Richards, who has operated Tea By The Lock for the past two years said the phrase ‘sink or swim’ comes to mind when looking back on the disruption caused by the rising river levels brought on by storms Bibet, Ciaran and Debi coming in quick succession.
Read next:
- York school named Primary School of the Year
- Former RAF radar base in North Yorkshire turned into stunning holiday home
- Emergency crews called to two car crash in North Yorkshire
Nestled on Naburn Lock, Ruth says the cafe's usual picturesque riverbank setting has been inundated as the mighty River Ouse has kept them guessing, going from roaring wildly and invading the car park, to ‘turning-the-tide’ and restoring tranquillity as it slowly, slowly retreats.
She said she and the team have had to adapt including providing a chauffeured dinghy to sail customers to and from the venue across the water-filled car park, with others bravely wading through in wellies.
“It has been a mad few weeks. We’ve not known from one day to the next what the flood will do so we’ve all just taken it day by day and got on with it the best we can," said Ruth.
Ruth went on to say how delighted she was the Bonfire Night turn-out: "Thanks to all who came along and helped to make it such a memorable occasion, it really was special.”
She said that she and her team have had to “got on with it” and despite having to close, losing several days of trade and disappointing hungry, valued customers, she said they have somehow managed to successfully execute a few of their special events, in-between the rise and fall of the flood.
Ruth said: "No matter what the river throws at us next, here at Tea by the Lock we are adamant that our next special event – a melodramatic murder mystery evening presented by Just Drama with a delicious, warming Winter two-course meal – is definitely going ahead.
"We are looking forward to welcoming guests old and new this Saturday (November 25)."
For further information about the event on Saturday and for tickets please email enquiries@teabythelock.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here