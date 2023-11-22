Ruth Richards, who has operated Tea By The Lock for the past two years said the phrase ‘sink or swim’ comes to mind when looking back on the disruption caused by the rising river levels brought on by storms Bibet, Ciaran and Debi coming in quick succession.

Nestled on Naburn Lock, Ruth says the cafe's usual picturesque riverbank setting has been inundated as the mighty River Ouse has kept them guessing, going from roaring wildly and invading the car park, to ‘turning-the-tide’ and restoring tranquillity as it slowly, slowly retreats.

Ruth Richards and some of her staff at Tea By The Lock (Image: Supplied)

She said she and the team have had to adapt including providing a chauffeured dinghy to sail customers to and from the venue across the water-filled car park, with others bravely wading through in wellies.

“It has been a mad few weeks. We’ve not known from one day to the next what the flood will do so we’ve all just taken it day by day and got on with it the best we can," said Ruth.

A dinghy has been used to get customers across the flooded car park at Naburn Lock (Image: Supplied)

Ruth went on to say how delighted she was the Bonfire Night turn-out: "Thanks to all who came along and helped to make it such a memorable occasion, it really was special.”

She said that she and her team have had to “got on with it” and despite having to close, losing several days of trade and disappointing hungry, valued customers, she said they have somehow managed to successfully execute a few of their special events, in-between the rise and fall of the flood.

Some of the scumptious fare at Tea By The Lock

Ruth said: "No matter what the river throws at us next, here at Tea by the Lock we are adamant that our next special event – a melodramatic murder mystery evening presented by Just Drama with a delicious, warming Winter two-course meal – is definitely going ahead.

"We are looking forward to welcoming guests old and new this Saturday (November 25)."

For further information about the event on Saturday and for tickets please email enquiries@teabythelock.co.uk

It's been perfect weather for the swans in the flooded car park at Naburn Lock (Image: Supplied)