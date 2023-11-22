While security guards stood about looking at their phones, there were great piles of uncleared autumn leaves lying about on streets and pedestrian areas.

These were slippery, looked awful and could have caused accidents. Why weren’t the leaves cleared? What is the council doing? York and its visitors deserve better.

Miles Salter, Heworth, York

A sound system for bikes

I read in The Press about a trial of a new sound safety system for electric scooters (AVAS, the acoustic vehicle alert system) designed to make them more noticeable and so safer for pedestrians and other road users (The Press, November 21).

Perhaps a cheaper version of such a system could be extended to cyclists as well?

A relatively inexpensive idea would be to tape a playing card to the rear fork on the bike, with the card sticking between the spokes.

With one pack of cards you could equip up to 52 cyclists with this fun cheap and effective way of alerting pedestrians to their presence.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York