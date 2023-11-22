York Central MP Rachael Maskell is championing a wealth tax (The Press, November 21). Her rationale is compelling: this tax could lessen inequality and bolster public services, addressing significant societal issues. We strongly support this initiative.

Yet her stance sharply contrasts with the Labour Party’s leadership, which has ruled out such progressive measures.

Labour leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, have dismissed the idea of imposing heavier taxes on the wealthy. They are avoiding policies like increased property and capital gains taxes, and higher rates for top earners.

This isn’t merely a difference in opinion; it signifies a deep policy divide within Labour, raising critical questions about the party’s principles and commitment to reducing inequality and supporting public services.

The public deserves transparency from political parties. Labour’s vague ‘wait and see’ strategy is not only perplexing but also troubling. How can voters trust and make informed choices when a party’s plans remain unclear? Clarity in policy direction is essential, particularly for voters who prioritize progressive, centre-right, or libertarian values.

Lars Kramm, Parliamentary Spokesperson, York Green Party, Manor Heath, York