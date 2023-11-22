North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident involving a Ford Transit flatbed truck and a Suzuki GSR motorcycle.

The collision happened at around 10.30am on Friday, November 17, at Castlegate's junction with Wells Lane, in Malton.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible.

They are also urging people with dashcam footage to contact North Yorkshire Police.

If you can help, please email: paul.dixon@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Traffic Constable Paul Dixon.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230220522.